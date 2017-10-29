WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for fallen Girard Officer Justin Leo

It's been a week since the community learned that an officer was shot and killed by a suspect.

31-year-old Officer Justin Leo was killed while responding to a domestic incident late on Saturday, October 22nd.

A procession from Girard High School was slated to begin at 12 p.m., transporting Officer Leo to YSU's Beeghly Center for the funeral mass.

Thousands were expected to attend the services.

The funeral procession for fallen Girard police officer Justin Leo left the Girard High School lot at 12:05 p.m.

A total of 317 of police vehicles followed the casket of their fallen brother.

Youngstown Police Department's motorcycle brigade lead the procession, surrounding officer Leo's hearse and the cars containing his family.

From start to finish, the procession was 18 minutes long.

Officer Leo's funeral began with prayer and a blessing, followed by a reading of scripture.