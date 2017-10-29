What you need to know to vote

Below you will find ballot information, as well as what you need to know to cast your vote.

Experts say you shouldn't expect to see crowds if you are voting in person early or going to the polls on this coming election day.

There are no candidates for national or state political offices on the ballot. Voters in Mercer County are selecting judges for Supreme, Superior and Commonwealth Court.

Ohioans statewide are deciding on a drug cost constitutional amendment and crime victims rights issue.

Most voters in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana Counties are deciding who will serve as government officials in cities and townships as well as school board members. In addition, there are money issues for schools and government entities.

All Mercer County voters are deciding between a Republican or Democrat for County Treasurer and Judges. There are also a number of races in school districts and local government.

When and where do I vote?

Ohio

Early voting

Early in-person voting in Ohio is available weekdays at local county boards of elections from 8 am to 7 pm from October 11 until Friday, Nov. 3.

In-person early voting is also available Saturday, Nov. 4 from 8 am unil 4 pm; Sunday, Nov. 5, from 1 pm until 5 pm; and Monday, Nov.6 from 8 am until 2 pm.

Board of Election Addresses:

Mahoning County

345 Oak Hill Ave.

Entrance A

Youngstown, OH 44502

Phone: 330-783-2474

Trumbull County

2947 Youngstown Rd. SE

Warren, Ohio 44484

Phone: 330-369-4040

Columbiana County

989 Dickey Dr.

Lisbon, OH 44432

Phone: 330-424-1448

The polls in Ohio are open on November 7, election day from 6:30 am until 7:30 pm.

Ohioans may follow this link to find your local polling place on November 7

Pennsylvania

Other than absentee ballots, Pennsylvania does not offer early voting.

The polls in Pennsylvania are open on November 7, election day from 7 am until 8 pm.

Pennsylvanians may follow this link to find your local polling place to vote on November 7.

What identification do I need to vote?

Ohio

Ohio law requires that every voter, upon appearing at the polling place to vote on Election Day, must announce his or her full name and current address and provide proof of identity.

The forms of identification that may be used by a voter who appears at a polling place to vote on Election Day include:

An unexpired Ohio driver’s license or state identification card with present or former address so long as the voter’s present residential address is printed in the official list of registered voters for that precinct;

A military identification;

A photo identification that was issued by the United States government or the State of Ohio, that contains the voter’s name and current address and that has an expiration date that has not passed;

An original or copy of a current utility bill with the voter’s name and present address;

An original or copy of a current bank statement with the voter’s name and present address;

An original or copy of a current government check with the voter’s name and present address;

An original or copy of a current paycheck with the voter’s name and present address; or

An original or copy of a current other government document (other than a notice of voter registration mailed by a board of elections) that shows the voter’s name and present address.

Pennsylvania

If a voter is voting for the first time in an election district, the voter must show proof of identification, either photo or non-photo identification. Returning voters need not show any identification unless otherwise noted in the poll book.

