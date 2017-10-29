Crash involving football team's bus, SUV kills 1

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a collision between a sport utility vehicle and a bus carrying a high school football team killed the SUV driver and injured three others.

Officials say the crash occurred at about 1 a.m. Saturday in Hellam Township.

Hellam Fire Chief Eric Strittmatter told the York Daily Record that the westbound SUV crossed the median and struck the eastbound bus, which was carrying Eastern York players home from a game in Martinsburg. The York County coroner's office identified the SUV driver killed as 23-year-old Jasmine McCarter of York.

The school district said none of the 21 students were injured but two coaches and the bus driver were taken to hospitals. The coaches were later released. Another coach and an athletic trainer were also on the bus.

This story has been corrected to show the school district said there were 21 students, not 20, and three coaches aboard, not four.

