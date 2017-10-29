Cousins' triple-double powers Pelicans past Cavs, 123-101

Each week during the regular high school football season, you will be voting for the Taco Bell Player of the Week!More >>
James Robinson ran for 117 yards and a touchdown, Markel Smith had a career-high 124 yards and another score, and Illinois State dominated Youngstown State 35-0 on Saturday.More >>
After a wild regular season the Mahoning Valley is poised to have as many as 18 football teams qualify for the state playoffs.More >>
Nine football teams from Mercer County in District 10 are preparing for the playoffs which begin later this week.More >>
Thomas Woodson was 21-of-29 passing for 291 yards and three touchdowns, and Akron beat Buffalo 21-20 on Saturday.More >>
DeMarcus Cousins had 29 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, and the New Orleans Pelicans pulled away for a convincing 123-101 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night.More >>
Jake Allen made 36 saves and Scottie Upshall had a goal and two assists as the St. Louis Blues beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 on Saturday night.More >>
Darrin Hall ran for 111 yards and a touchdown, Quadree Henderson returned a punt for a score and Pittsburgh's defense kept Virginia in check in a 31-14 victory over the Cavaliers on Saturday.More >>
Mikko Koivu scored midway through the third period to lift the Minnesota Wild over the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 on Saturday night.More >>
