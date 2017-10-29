Community lines streets to say goodbye to Officer Leo

Before the funeral even began Sunday, people lined the streets as the procession went by in Girard.

A community saying its final goodbye to Officer Justin Leo who was killed in the line of duty last Saturday.

They stood silently, hundreds of people lining Route 422, to say goodbye and thank you to Officer Leo.

"He cared," said Girard's Shirley Thompson. "He cared about everybody."

Some knew Officer Leo personally. Many more did not. But they all wanted to be here today to give a final sendoff to Girard's hero.

"We have to be there to support each other," said Girard's Jared Balko. "I'm fourth generation in Girard. My great grandparents settled here, all the pipe mills and everything. It's part of family. It's part of the legacy of Girard."

Many shared stories or memories as they waited for the procession to roll through. One woman told 21 News that Officer Leo was there with a friendly conversation and a smile shortly after she lost her husband. It was a small gesture at the time, but one she said she desperately needed that day and that's how she'll remember him; a hero who changed lives even when perhaps he didn't realize he was doing it.

"That's the kindness in his heart," said Phyllis Miller from Warren. "I think that's why all these people have come together is because of the kindness he had for everybody."

"It's important that people know how he was and for his legacy. For all of us to treat each other that way," said Thompson.

A legacy this community is determined will never be forgotten.