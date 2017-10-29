Chilly and breezy for the start of the workweek - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Chilly and breezy for the start of the workweek

By AJ Harris, Weekend Weather Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
We could see a snowflake or two Monday morning, then the rest of the day will feature mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance for an isolated shower in the afternoon.

The cold temperatures will hang around for the beginning of the week with high temperatures in the upper 40's and overnight lows in the 30's. 

The next chance for rain will be Wednesday as showers move into the Valley in the evening. Rain will continue into Thursday. A brief warm up will accompany the rain and high temperatures will be in the 50's and 60's through the weekend.

There will be a chance for an isolated shower on Friday and Saturday as well.

