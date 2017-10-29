One arrested after standoff with SWAT, Youngstown police

A standoff on Youngstown's north side Sunday evening came to a peaceful end, with one person behind bars.

Officers from several Valley law enforcement agencies were called out to Thornton Avenue late Sunday evening for reports of a domestic violence incident.

According to officers on the scene, police were told that the suspect was hitting his girlfriend and dragging her around.

Police say that when they arrived on scene the suspect barricaded himself and the woman inside of a home.

The Community Emergency Response Teams and SWAT units were called out to help gain entry to the home.

Officials say that when officers approached the home to break down the front door, the suspect came out of the side of the home and surrendered.

Cruisers from New Middletown, Austintown, Howland, and Warren were seen near the home. Officials say those departments have officers on the CERT that were called in for the standoff.

Authorities on the scene tell 21 news that the suspect was arrested and taken to the Mahoning County Jail.