Suspect charged with kidnapping after standoff with SWAT, Youngstown police

A Youngstown man is in jail on kidnapping and domestic violence charges following a standoff on Youngstown's north side Sunday evening.

Officers from several Valley law enforcement agencies were called out to Thornton Avenue late Sunday evening for reports of a domestic violence incident.

According to officers on the scene, police were told that the suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Ricky Lee Carter was hitting his girlfriend and dragging her around.

Police say that when they arrived on the scene, Carter barricaded himself and the woman, along with another adult and two children inside of a home.

The Community Emergency Response Teams and SWAT units were called out to help gain entry to the home.

Officials say that when officers approached the home to break down the front door, the Carter came out of the side of the home and surrendered.

Cruisers from New Middletown, Austintown, Howland, and Warren were seen near the home. Officials say those departments have officers on the CERT that were called in for the standoff.