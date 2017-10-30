Liberty deli owner offers tribute to fallen Girard officer

The man who runs Kravitz Deli in Liberty Township says that fallen Girard Police Officer Justin Leo was a customer and a friend.

Services were held Sunday for Officer Leo, who was fatally shot while answering a domestic violence call at a home on Indiana Avenue.

Jack Kravitz said Leo was a regular customer of Kravitz even before he became a police officer in Girard, and was friends with many of the deli's staff, including former Kravita employee J.J. Silverman who also became a Girard Police Officer.

Kravitz has announced that in order to pay tribute to Officer Leo, whose badge was #324, the deli is offering corned beef, turkey, and Rueben sandwiches for 3 for $24 on National Sandwich Day, Friday, November 3.

According to a media release, one dollar from every sandwich sold that day will be donated to a charitable fund in honor of Leo.

In addition, the deli will give free sandwiches that day to any member of the Girard, Liberty or Youngstown Police Departments.