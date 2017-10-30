Youngstown schools begin using new security measures

Starting this week, visitors to Youngstown City Schools will be met with extra security measures.

The school system is now using Raptor, an electronic visitor management control system, for visitors who enter school buildings.

Upon entering a school building, visitors including parents, other family members, contractors, vendors or volunteers, will be met with a school resource officer who will ask for identification.

The officer will scan the ID in the Raptor system which will alert the officer if the visitor is a registered sex offender or presents another safety concern.

In the case of a sex offender, school officials would be notified.

The system prints a visitor's badge with the guest's photograph and indicates their destination in the building.

More information about Raptor is available at www.raptorware.com.