Life with no parole for shooter in Sharon slaying

A Farrell man learned his fate Monday for murdering a man at a party.

Mercer County Common Pleas Court Judge Daniel Wallace sentenced 33-year-old Michael Bagnall to life in prison without parole.

Bagnall was found guilty in August of first-degree murder for the shooting death of 23-year-old Jaylen West during a February 28, 2015, party on Quinby Street.

The shooting triggered a massive manhunt that crossed the state line, with at least a half a dozen agencies searching an apartment complex and hotel in Hermitage.

Bagnall was out of jail on parole at the time of the shooting.