Police: Drugs found after Mercer County rollover crash

Three people were seriously injured

State Police in Mercer County say drug charges are pending against two people involved in a single-vehicle crash in which three people were seriously injured.

According to a report, the rollover crash occurred Saturday on Interstate 79 about five miles north of Route 62.

Police say three of the four people involved had what they described as “major injuries”.

The victims were transported to Grove City Medical Center and UPMC Horizon.

Investigators said they could smell marijuana in the car.

Police say they expect to file drug possession charges against the 23-year-old male driver and a 21-year-old female passenger who both were found to have pills in their possession.