Columbus area man shot outside Austintown Walmart

A man was hospitalized after being shot early Monday outside the Walmart on Mahoning Avenue in Austintown.

Early morning shoppers at Walmart may have heard the gunshots shortly before 8 a.m.

Police say the victim was shot while sitting inside a car near the service center.

Police have not released the victim's name, but say he is in his early twenties and is from the Columbus area.

He was taken by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Health Center where he was listed in stable condition with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Officers taped off the area to gather evidence, and also retrieved video from Walmart security cameras.

The victim's older model Cadillac was taken from the scene and impounded at the Austintown Police Department.

At last report, no one had been arrested, but police said they expected to have a suspect in custody soon. Detectives did not say what may have prompted the shooting.