Report: Wife hits Youngstown man with SUV after finding her with another man

A Youngstown man told police he wants to press charges against his wife, who he claims struck him with her car after he caught her with another man.

The 46-year-old man told officers he spotted his wife sitting with a man at the bar inside the American Legion post-Sunday night.

He says he followed the two outside as they got into his wife's SUV.

The husband told police he stopped in front of the SUV as it was leaving the parking lot and was struck, landing on the vehicle's hood.

He says he rode the hood until falling off and striking his head.

The husband told police he woke up in the middle of Glenwood Avenue.

He walked to a relative's home where he called the police, who told him to get treatment for a cut on his head.

As an ambulance arrived to take him to the hospital, he told police he would talk to a prosecutor about filing charges against his wife.