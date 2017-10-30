Hubbard woman cited for crash with landscape truck

State Troopers have cited a Hubbard woman for an accident that sent a member of a landscaping crew is in the hospital after a car plowed into a truck carrying lawnmowers.

A State Trooper tells 21 News that the 26-year-old James Cook and 39-year-old David Myers, both of Niles, were unloading riding mowers from a trailer along Warner Road in Liberty Township Monday morning when the trailer was struck from behind by a compact SUV.

The car pushed one of the lawn mowers was from the trailer and landed one of the landscape employees, trapping him underneath.

The mower was not running at the time.

Both men were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The driver of the car, 20-year-old Morgan Smith-Nagy of Hubbard was cited for failing to maintain an assured clear distance.