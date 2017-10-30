Judge doubles recommended sentence for Poland Burger King robbery

A judge threw the book at a Youngstown man who was convicted of locking up employees of the Poland Burger King restaurant during a robbery.

Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Judge R. Scott Krichbaum on Monday sentenced 20-year-old Jonathan Daviduk to four years in prison.

The sentence is double the length of prison time recommended by prosecutors.

Daviduk was pleaded guilty to robbery and attempted kidnapping for his part in the crime, which took place April 3 when the suspects climbed through the drive-thru window and tied-up the employees in a cooler.

They then forced one of the workers to open the safe according to investigators.

Two others, Angelle Schneider, 20, and Dominic Depaul, 19, of Youngstown have already pleaded guilty for their parts in the robbery.

Jeremy Britton, who was 17-years-old at the time of the robbery, was charged in juvenile court.