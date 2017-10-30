YSU drops out of FCS Coaches poll

The Youngstown State football team is out of the FCS Coaches Top 25 after their fourth straight loss.

The complete poll is below:

RANK SCHOOL POINTS RECORD PREVIOUS 1 James Madison (26) 650 1 8-0 2 North Dakota State 624 2 8-0 3 Jacksonville State 595 3 7-1 4 Central Arkansas 548 4 7-1 5 Sam Houston State 540 5 7-1 6 South Dakota 488 7 7-1 7 North Carolina A&T 485 6 8-0 8 South Dakota State 462 T-8 6-2 9 Wofford 453 10 7-1 10 Elon 413 11 7-1 11 Eastern Washington 346 12 5-3 12 Grambling State 344 13 7-1 13 Illinois State 319 21 6-2 14 Weber State 261 22 6-2 15 Samford 258 T-8 5-3 16 Northern Arizona 201 24 6-2 17 Nicholls 183 23 6-2 18 Western Illinois 177 14 5-3 19 New Hampshire 172 16 4-4 20 Villanova 160 25 6-2 21 Stony Brook 148 NR 6-2 22 McNeese 125 18 6-2 23 Southern Utah 89 NR 6-2 24 Monmouth 88 NR 7-1 25 Kennesaw State 79 NR 7-1

Others receiving votes: Richmond (58), Western Carolina (46), Northern Iowa (32), The Citadel (27), Furman (20), Delaware (13), Youngstown State (11), Montana (9), N.C. Central (7), Dartmouth (6), Southeastern Louisiana (5), Austin Peay (4), Duquesne (2), San Diego (1), Yale (1).