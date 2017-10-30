YSU drops out of FCS Coaches poll - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

YSU drops out of FCS Coaches poll

The Youngstown State football team is out of the FCS Coaches Top 25 after their fourth straight loss.

The complete poll is below:

RANK

SCHOOL

POINTS

RECORD

PREVIOUS

1

James Madison (26)

650

1

8-0

2

North Dakota State

624

2

8-0

3

Jacksonville State

595

3

7-1

4

Central Arkansas

548

4

7-1

5

Sam Houston State

540

5

7-1

6

South Dakota

488

7

7-1

7

North Carolina A&T

485

6

8-0

8

South Dakota State

462

T-8

6-2

9

Wofford

453

10

7-1

10

Elon

413

11

7-1

11

Eastern Washington

346

12

5-3

12

Grambling State

344

13

7-1

13

Illinois State

319

21

6-2

14

Weber State

261

22

6-2

15

Samford

258

T-8

5-3

16

Northern Arizona

201

24

6-2

17

Nicholls

183

23

6-2

18

Western Illinois

177

14

5-3

19

New Hampshire

172

16

4-4

20

Villanova

160

25

6-2

21

Stony Brook

148

NR

6-2

22

McNeese

125

18

6-2

23

Southern Utah

89

NR

6-2

24

Monmouth

88

NR

7-1

25

Kennesaw State

79

NR

7-1

Others receiving votes: Richmond (58), Western Carolina (46), Northern Iowa (32), The Citadel (27), Furman (20), Delaware (13), Youngstown State (11), Montana (9), N.C. Central (7), Dartmouth (6), Southeastern Louisiana (5), Austin Peay (4), Duquesne (2), San Diego (1), Yale (1).

