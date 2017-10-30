Handel's to offer "treats" to those in costumes Tuesday

The best part about trick-or-treating is being fairly certain you'll get a treat, instead of a trick.

The second best part?

Dressing up in costume.

Handel's locations across the Valley will be celebrating the spooktacular costumes of the community on Wednesday with a special treat.

According to the company, anyone who shows up in costume on Tuesday, October 31st can buy a single scoop regular cone or dish for $1.

The offer is only available from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Halloween.

