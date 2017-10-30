A Chilly But Dry Halloween

Chief meteorologist Eric Wilhelm's Forecast

Halloween is set to be another chilly day but we do not expect any rain for trick-or-treaters. In fact, there will be a good deal of sunshine throughout the day.

Halloween 2017 promises to be the first dry one since 2008 but the coldest since 2012. pic.twitter.com/bdcAuVFiL8 — Eric Wilhelm (@EricWFMJ) October 30, 2017

A weak weather system will track south of the Valley Wednesday and we can't rule out a touch of rain,e specially south and east of Youngstown. A higher risk for wet weather is in the forecast for Wednesday night and Thursday morning as a warm front crosses the region.

Tuesday will be chilly but not a bad day to rake. Small chance for rain Wednesday...higher Thursday. pic.twitter.com/hXfHJv7EVj — StormTracker 21 (@StormTracker21) October 30, 2017

Thursday afternoon will be quite a bit milder. Temperatures will return to about average at the start of the weekend before the next warm up Sunday and Monday. The pattern will remain unsettled into early next week.