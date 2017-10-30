A Chilly But Dry Halloween - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

A Chilly But Dry Halloween

By Eric Wilhelm, Chief Meteorologist
Chief meteorologist Eric Wilhelm's Forecast 

Halloween is set to be another chilly day but we do not expect any rain for trick-or-treaters. In fact, there will be a good deal of sunshine throughout the day. 

A weak weather system will track south of the Valley Wednesday and we can't rule out a touch of rain,e specially south and east of Youngstown. A higher risk for wet weather is in the forecast for Wednesday night and Thursday morning as a warm front crosses the region. 

Thursday afternoon will be quite a bit milder. Temperatures will return to about average at the start of the weekend before the next warm up Sunday and Monday. The pattern will remain unsettled into early next week. 

