Mecca Twp. fiscal officer asked to resign

A Trumbull County township fiscal officer is being asked to step down.

In a letter sent to Mecca Township Fiscal Officer Deborah Drawl, Attorney General Mike DeWine said Drawl has failed to properly keep financial accounts and make reports for the township.

According to the letter, Mecca Township's financial records were audited in February.

However, DeWine's office says that the firm that was consulted to do the audit found "numerous" problems including unexplained entries, several large lapses in recording revenues, failures to reconcile the"the books" for several months, and a failure to complete a financial report for 2016.

Earlier this year, DeWine's office declared that Mecca Township was "unauditable."

Drawl was reportedly told in May that the Township had 90 days to rectify its financial records.

DeWine's letter says that in September and October the consulting firm, as well as the State Auditor's Office met with Drawl and discussed the problems.

According to DeWine, Drawl has yet to submit finalized reports.

The letter says that the office intends to file legal action against Drawl to remove her as Fiscal Officer, however, DeWine wanted to give her the chance to voluntarily resign first.

Drawl was given until Monday, November 6th to respond.