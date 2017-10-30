Jury: Nasser Hamad guilty on all charges

A Trumbull County Jury has returned a verdict in the capital murder case of Nasser Hamad.

Monday afternoon, just hours after the jury began deliberations, the jurors announced that based on the evidence they have been able to determine Nasser Hamad guilty on two charges of aggravated murder, and several counts of attempted aggravated murder.

The jurors deliberated the case for about two hours.

Closing arguments in the case began Monday morning, following testimony last week.

The defense rested Friday afternoon after Hamad took the stand in his own defense.

Hamad is accused of firing shots into a van outside his Niles Cortland Road home in February.

The stakes were high since a conviction could mean the death penalty for Hamad, who was the first witness called by his attorney after the prosecution wrapped up its presentation earlier in the morning.

Hamad told the court that April Trent began yelling at him and the four others with her surrounded him outside his home on Route 46 that February afternoon, beating and kicking him.

He said he thought he heard someone say "go get the gun".

Hamad said that's when he went into his house and returned with a gun, claiming that he thought they intended to kill him.

He says he fired shots at the van before returning to his home to get more bullets. Hamad said he fired the gun until he felt that he was no longer threatened.

Nineteen-year-old Josh Haber died on the scene and 20-year-old Joshua Williams died later at the hospital.

Forty-three-year-old April Trent and 20-year-old Bryce Hendrickson were seriously injured in the shooting. A 17-year-old boy was not seriously harmed.

Hamad told the court he saw the alleged victims as "a terroristic group" and that he did not believe calling 911 would protect him.

"I remember shooting at people who were going for guns and a person who had a knife, a guy who said he would kill me," Hamad said.

No gun was found at the scene of the shooting other than the one belonging to Hamad.

Before the trial began last week jurors were given a first-hand look at where the February shoot-out unfolded.

Howland police, sheriff deputies, and undercover officers stood watch of Nasser Hamad's home, the very place Hamad is accused of gunning down a van full of people as they allegedly tried to flee from the scene. Two people died and three others were injured.

A sign that once said, "Free Nasser", that had been outside the home for several months, was ordered by Judge Ronald Rice to be removed before the jury viewed the site.

Deputies also checked the property and home before jurors were brought to the scene by bus.

Attorney's on both sides of the case have been issued a gag order by the judge and therefore are not able to speak with media.

It's not clear what aspects of the scene jury members were asked by lawyers to note, but the home's close proximity to busy State Route 46 has been discussed in previous court documents.

The jury began their tour across the street from Hamad's home, viewing the property from nearby businesses. They were then escorted across State Route 46 and taken inside the house.

The next portion of the case begins later this week as the jury returns either Wednesday or Thursday to begin hearing whether Hamad should face the death penalty.