Austintown Board of Education honors board member - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Austintown Board of Education honors board member

Posted: Updated:
By AJ Harris, Weekend Weather Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
Connect
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio -

The Austintown Board of Education honored member, David Ritchie, by officially renaming their meeting room after him.

Ritchie has served on the board for over 50 years, and is the longest standing board member in the state. He has helped the schools in countless ways and been part of numerous projects.

Through his years of dedication says Ritchie says one of his favorite things is "to see the students achieve greatness...and get their degrees".

Ritchie has seen over 30,000 students come through Austintown schools.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms