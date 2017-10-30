Austintown Board of Education honors board member

The Austintown Board of Education honored member, David Ritchie, by officially renaming their meeting room after him.

Ritchie has served on the board for over 50 years, and is the longest standing board member in the state. He has helped the schools in countless ways and been part of numerous projects.

Through his years of dedication says Ritchie says one of his favorite things is "to see the students achieve greatness...and get their degrees".

Ritchie has seen over 30,000 students come through Austintown schools.