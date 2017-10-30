Warren native falls in knockout round of "The Voice"

The show is over for Warren native Dennis Drummond. His run on NBC's hit show, "The Voice" came to end Monday night.

Drummond was sent home after losing in the knockout round to 16-year-old Addison Agen.

Drummond performed a Jimi Hendrix hit - "All Along the Watchtower".

Judge Miley Cyrus called Dennis a sick guitar player and judge Adam Levine said he is no longer a backup singer, and he has the talent to be a front man.

In the end though, the judges thought Agen had the better vocals.

Dennis says it was a cool experience and he is grateful for the opportunity.

"To be able to like have that little boost of confidence and I've got a lot from it just like experiencing it, making it that far, now I know where to work at," said Drummond. "I was just taking the doors as they were coming and going in each room with optimism and seeing that I was taking steps out that I normally didn't take."

Drummond says it was a great run and certainly bittersweet but had nothing but good things to say about his opponent.

"Addison is like a monster, for what she does and how old she is and her taste and her style I mean, this is the first time I've ever been happy to get knocked out by a 16-year-old girl."

Drummond says one of the best parts of being on "The Voice" was hearing his songs on iTunes.

"To have like 2 songs go on iTunes that have my voice on it, that was insane, I bought them. I haven't bought anything on iTunes and that's cool, awesome. I have a lot of songs I've played guitar on, but like to have that with Adam to say that, and with Miley to say that she wants to come to my show, like come on, I'll try to get you in," said Drummond.

Drummond says his goal now is to just build on the momentum and continue to make music.

"My goal is, I want to get 3 or 4 dudes in a band and be able to pay them at least $300 bucks a night to play music with me so whatever means that is, that's all I'm really looking at."

Drummond also wanted to thank everyone in Warren and the Mahoning Valley for their support and he hopes to come home soon and play a concert.