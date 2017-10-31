Canfield parents warned about social media site

Authorities in Mahoning County are looking into a social media account that has been asking area students for personal information and photos.

The concerns prompted Canfield schools to contact parents.

It started when the mother of a Canfield Middle School student told Officer Steve Garstaka that a possible predator was attempting to get information from her daughter on social media.

“She filed a report with the Mahoning County Sheriff's Department. However, she wanted to touch base with us as the students who come to Canfield make us aware of the situation.” said Garstka.

School officials sent out an “all call” message to three-thousand parents notifying them that the Buckeye Modeling Instagram account was attempting to obtain personal information and photos from Canfield students.

“We decided to script some information because that's what we are, educators at heart so educate our parents and students what the possibilities are,” said School Superintendent Alex Geordan.

Police hope parents talk to their children about not sharing personal info online.

The Mahoning County Sheriff's Department is currently investigating the case.