Wellsville man loses murder appeal based on 'Castle Doctrine'

The law may say that a man's home is his castle, but that doesn't apply to a Wellsville man serving life without parole for killing his wife according to an appellate court.

The Seventh District Court of Appeals has denied a claim by 36-year-old Nicolas Carosiello, who said he used deadly force against his estranged wife in 2011 to keep her out of his home, and thus should have been protected by Ohio's so-called “Castle Doctrine”.

Carosiello, who court investigators described as a known drug dealer, was sentenced to life in prison in 2015 after being convicted of aggravated murder, tampering with evidence and possession of drugs in connection with the shooting death of Holly Carosiello as she was breaking into a bedroom of the home on Township Line Road.

Holly Carosiello was among several people who made three attempts to break into the home to steal drugs and money.

According to court records, on the third attempt, Holly Carosiello's brother lifted her to a window so she could climb into the home of her estranged husband's home.

Investigators say this time Nicolas Carosiello was waiting with a .22 caliber pistol and shot her between the eyes.

After the shooting, police say Nicolas Carosiello leaned out of the window firing more shots and yelled: “you robbed the wrong house!”

In a 33-page opinion, the appellate court disagreed with Nicolas Carosiello's contention that the “Castle Doctrine” doesn't need the elements of self-defense to be used as a legal argument.

Carosiello is serving his life sentence at the Trumbull County Correctional Institution.

The court's opinion may be read here.