Brookfield Police officer enters 'not guilty' plea

A Brookfield police officer has entered a written 'not guilty' plea on charges filed after Girard police accused him of firing a gun while he was drunk.

An attorney representing Officer Jay First filed the plea in Girard Municipal Court, one day before First had been scheduled to appear in person to answer charges of discharging a firearm within city limits and having a weapon while intoxicated.

First was arrested early Friday after Girard police answered reports of gunshots being fired from a home on Morris Avenue.

According to a police report, First told officers that he had shot a raccoon.

Police said that First appeared to be intoxicated and was uncooperative during his arrest, claiming First called the arresting officers names, said they had ruined his career and weren't real police.

Officer First has been placed on administrative leave from the Brookfield Police Department.

In addition to entering the 'not guilty' plea, First waived speedy trial time restrictions in the case.