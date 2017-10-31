Parts of Youngstown and Boardman may have low water pressure

People who live and work on the South Side of Youngstown and the north end of Boardman may notice that water pressure is lower than normal when they turn on the faucet.

The Youngstown Water Department says it is draining the water tank on Erskine Avenue so crews can clean the tank this coming on Saturday and Sunday.

Water Department officials say that while they expect to have the tank filled again by Friday, November 10, it's likely some customers on the South Side of Youngstown and part of Boardman will experience lower than normal water pressure until then.

The city has created a map outlining in purple the affected area.