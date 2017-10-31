Two cited for OVI at Boardman checkpoint

Officers conducting Saturday night's checkpoint in Boardman say they arrested two drivers on a charge of Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence.

Members of the Mahoning County OVI Task Force and State Troopers took part in the checkpoint from 10 pm until 2 am at Market and Hillman Streets.

Of the 496 vehicles that passed through the checkpoint, seven were pulled over.

In addition to the two OVI arrests, four drivers were summoned to court for having suspended licenses.

Five summons were issued for drug violations.

Six citations were handed out for seat belt and child restraint violations.

In addition to the checkpoint, saturation patrols were conducted in the area.