Crash closes Niles Vienna Road

An accident involving a pickup truck shut down a road in Vienna Township Tuesday morning.

A pickup truck went off a curve along the 1200 block of Niles Vienna Road at around 7 am.

The truck sheared off a fire hydrant, went over a guardrail and knocked down a fiber optic wire.

Although a homemade sign on a nearby utility pole says “dead man's curve”, the driver was not injured.

Crews have blocked off the road near Scoville North Road until the accident scene can be cleared.