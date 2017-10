Today will be another chilly and breezy day with temperatures only warming to the lower 40s..

Sunshine will be plentiful before rain returns tomorrow with some wet snowflakes mixing in! Most of the showers will be SE of Youngstown but everyone will feel another cold day with highs in the mid 40s. Rising temperatures overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning will help us achieve a high of 63 degrees!

There are plenty of chances to see showers by the end of the week and upcoming weekend.