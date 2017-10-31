Report: Youngstown man threatens woman with unloaded crossbow

Youngstown Police surrounded a home Monday where officers had been called to quell a reported domestic violence situation.

Dispatchers told officers that a woman had called and reported that she had barricaded herself inside a room of her Wesley Avenue home and that her boyfriend was trying force his way in.

Police say they arrived to find 36-year-old Donald Thomas standing at the door, holding a tall can of beer.

After Thomas shut the door and locked it, officers surrounded the home and called for backup in case officers needed to force their way in.

Before that could happen, police convinced Thomas to come out of the house.

The woman told officers that she and Thomas had been arguing for several days over personal issues.

She said she was in her bedroom when Thomas walked in with a crossbow that was cocked to fire, and then pulled the trigger.

The woman said there was no arrow loaded on the crossbow.

She told police that although she knows that Thomas doesn't have arrows for the bow, she is afraid of what he might do.

Thomas threatened her life and then walked out of the room, according to the woman, who says she pushed a piece of furniture against the door and called 9-1-1 as Thomas tried to get back inside.

One of the woman's children was present during the incident according to police.

Thomas was booked into the county jail on a charge of domestic violence by intimidation.

The crossbow was taken as evidence.