Second horse confirmed with West Nile Virus in Columbiana County

The Ohio Department of Agriculture has confirmed that a second horse in Columbiana County has tested positive for West Nile virus.

On October 15, a five-year-old Percheron (breed of draft horse) gelding in Negley exhibited symptoms such as loss of control of body movements, weakness in the rear limbs and temperature of 101. A veterinarian euthanized the horse according to the Department of Agriculture.

This is the 12th horse positive for West Nile Virus in Ohio this year according to the Columbiana County Department of Health.

Columbiana County health officials reported earlier this month that an 18-year-old mare in East Rochester showed acute neurologic signs on September 4, including weakness in the rear limbs and spontaneous muscle contractions.

In that case, the thoroughbred had a heart rate greater than 100 beats per minute and temperature of 103 degrees.

The horse was euthanized five hours after the West Nile Virus symptoms became apparent.

County health officials say that a vaccine is available for horses to protect them from this West Nile Virus.

There still have been no human cases of West Nile Virus in Columbiana County, although mosquitoes found in the Damascus area were found to be infected with the virus.

The Columbiana County Health Department also announced that is also getting reports from outdoorsmen and hunters that the adult black-legged tick commonly referred to as the "deer tick" is peaking its presence in in eastern counties throughout the state.

People are being warned to take precaution as this species of tick can carry Lyme Disease.

Symptoms of early localized Lyme disease begin days or weeks after infection.

They are similar to the flu and may include:

Body-wide itching

Chills

Fever

General ill-feeling

Headache

Light-headedness or fainting

Muscle Pain

Stiff neck.

There may be a "bull's eye" rash, a flat or slightly raised red spot at the site of the tick bite.

Often there is a clear area in the center. It can be quite large and expanding in size.

If you have been near a possible area where ticks may be present and experience any of the above, contact your physician.

Lyme disease can cause long-term joint inflammation (Lyme arthritis) and heart rhythm problems.

Brain and nervous system problems are also possible, and may include:

Decreased concentration

Memory disorders

Nerve damage

Numbness

Pain

Paralysis of the face muscles

Sleep disorders,

Vision problems.

Avoid tick-infested areas such as tall grass and dense vegetation. Tuck your pants into sock tops or boots. Wear light-colored clothing to make it easier to find crawling ticks.

Use repellents such as pyrethrin and follow label instructions carefully.

Check with your veterinarian for products that repel ticks on pets.

Check yourself, your children and pets frequently for ticks.

Bathe or shower after exposure to tick habitat (preferably within two hours) to wash off and more easily find ticks that may be crawling on you.

If a tick is attached, remove it as soon as possible to reduce your risk of infection.

Use the following method for removal:

Shield fingers with a paper towel or use tweezers. Grasp the tick close to the skin. With

steady pressure, pull the tick straight up and out.

Avoid crushing the tick. Do not use a hot match, cigarette, nail polish, petroleum jelly or other products to remove a tick.

After removing a tick, thoroughly disinfect the bite site and wash hands with soap and water.

If you suspect ticks are attached to clothing, drying the items first on high heat for 30 minutes should kill them or for 60 minutes if the items are wet.

For more information please contact the Columbiana County Environmental Division for the Columbiana County General Health District at (330) 424-0272, their website at www.columbiana-health.org