Southern rockers 38 Special to play at Stambaugh Auditorium

A band known for its Southern Rock sound has a date to play Youngstown's Stambaugh Auditorium.

The band 38 Special turned out such arena-rock pop smashes, “Hold On Loosely,” “Rockin’ Into the Night,” “Caught Up in You,” “Fantasy Girl,” “If I’d Been the One,” “Back Where You Belong,” “Chain Lightnin’,” “Second Chance,” and more.

The group will take to the Stambaugh stage at 7:30 pm on March 15.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday, November 4th at 10:00 am through the Florence and Ward Beecher Box Office at Stambaugh Auditorium.

Call 330-259-0555, go to stambaughauditorium.com, or visit the Florence and Ward Beecher Box Office at Stambaugh Auditorium in person.

The box office is open Monday through Friday, 9am-6pm.