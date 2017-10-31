Driver to face charges for traffic death of Youngstown firefighter

A Cleveland area woman will be charged in connection with a traffic accident that claimed the life of a veteran Youngstown fireman.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 21 News that charges of vehicular manslaughter and failure to yield will be filed this week against 48-year-old Josephine Palmer of Northfield, Ohio.

Troopers in Ashtabula County say Palmer was driving the van that failed to stop at the intersection of State Route 45 and North Bend Road in Saybrook Township on October 20.

Ronald Russo, a Battalion Chief with the Youngstown Fire Department, died when the motorcycle he was riding was struck by Palmer's van, according to the patrol.

Russo, 64, of Poland, was taken to Ashtabula County Medical Center with serious injuries and was subsequently flown to a hospital in Cleveland where he passed away.

According to reports, Russo was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Palmer and two passengers in the van were not injured.