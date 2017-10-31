$1 million Powerball ticket bought in Warren

Whoever bought a winning $1 million Powerball lottery ticket from a Warren convenience store in September has chosen to remain anonymous.

According to the Ohio Lottery Commission, the ticket that won a $1 million Powerball prize for the September 16, 2017, drawing was purchased at the Valley View Food Mart on Elm Road NE.

Five numbers were chosen, entitling the ticket holder to $710,000 after federal and state taxes.

The commission says the ticket is being claimed by The Two Dog Knights Passive Trust, allowing the winner to remain anonymous.

Warren Attorney Stanley A. Elkins is named as trustee representing the trust.

The merchant who sold the winning ticket is entitled to $1,000.