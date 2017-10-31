Braking Point employees paid four days late

Employees of an Austintown addiction rehabilitation facility have received their paychecks after four days of waiting.

Ryan Sheridan, the owner of Braking Point Recovery Center, said employees of the facility were given their Friday paychecks on Tuesday afternoon.

Employees of the center told 21 News they normally get paid every two weeks, but did not receive a check on October 27.

On the door of the building in Austintown was a note to employees explaining that payroll can't be processed.

Sheridan said the payroll problem occurred because the Braking Point account was frozen by the state.

He also said he is looking for someone to purchase the three Braking Point Recovery Centers in Austintown, Columbus, and Wooster.