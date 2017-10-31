Falconi steps down at Lakview, Pa. after two seasons

Lakeview football coach John Falconi, Jr. stepped down after two seasons.

He's accepted a position as an enrollment specialist at Bethany College.

The Sailors were 1-18 under Falconi, including a 0-10 record this year.

Falconi thanked the administration and teachers in the Lakeview District as well as the student-athletes.

Falconi, Jr. is the second football coach in the viewing area to step down. Champion's Nick Wagner was told he would not finish out the season with the Flashes and has moved to Valley Christian and as their defensive line coach.