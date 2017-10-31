Falconi steps down at Lakview, Pa. after two seasons

Brian Shaner and the Niles football program have parted ways after six seasons.More >>
Lakeview football coach John Falconi, Jr. stepped down after two seasons.More >>
The Youngstown State football team is out of the FCS Coaches Top 25 after their fourth straight loss.More >>
James Robinson ran for 117 yards and a touchdown, Markel Smith had a career-high 124 yards and another score, and Illinois State dominated Youngstown State 35-0 on Saturday.More >>
After a wild regular season the Mahoning Valley is poised to have as many as 18 football teams qualify for the state playoffs.More >>
