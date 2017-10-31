Over $100,000 embezzled from Boardman business

Boardman police are investigating an alleged theft of over $100,000 from a plumbing business.

On Thursday, police responded to a call from the owner of the former Komar Plumbing, located at 1240 Boardman-Canfield Road.

The owner told police he was at the bank when he discovered checks that his former bookkeeper had written out to her husband on the company's checks.

A total of 12 checks were written between September 2014 and September 2016 totaling $126,332.11.

The checks were deposited at Talmer Bank or Chase Bank. Three of the 12 were signed on the back, while the rest were entered for deposit only.

The last check, written on September 8, 2016, was for $20,839.20.

The owner said that while the bookkeeper was employed at his business, she got married and bought a new house. He is unsure if this is related to the bookkeeper allegedly falsifying checks from Komar Plumbing.

Komar Plumbing was sold in December of 2016 and the bookkeeper was let go by the new ownership.

The owner told police he is looking to prosecute his former employee.