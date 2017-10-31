Woman arrested in Austintown prostitution sting

One woman was arrested on charges of soliciting sex after Austintown police caught her during a prostitution sting.

Austintown Police were investigating advertisements on a dating website known to have prostitution ties on Sunday when they came across an ad with the headline "The Puerto Rican Princess - 23."

Officers contacted the phone number listed in the ad and were connected with a woman who identified herself as "Princess."

"Princess" told police her prices were $150 for an hour and $100 for a half an hour. She then sent explicit pictures to the officers via text message and told them to meet her at the 400 block of South Raccoon Road.

When officers arrived, they observed a woman matching the photos they received exit a van. Officers got out of their car and approached "Princess," who then attempted to flee.

Officers were not able to get the driver of the vehicle that dropped "Princess" off.

"Princess" identified herself to police as Luz Goines. She told the officers the person driving her had no idea she was having sex for hire.

Goines told police she only started selling sex for about a month, after losing her job. She said she was not being forced into prostitution and was working alone, but police found evidence that she was working with the person driving the van that dropped her off.

When officers searched Goines' phone, they found she was speaking with someone romantically.

Pictures found on Goines' phone matched the description of the person driving Goines to the meetup location. It was later determined they were assisting Goines in the sex for hire incidents.

Goines is being held at the Mahoning County Jail on charges of soliciting and possessing criminal tools.