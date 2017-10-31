Woman arrested in Austintown prostitution sting

Citing a 'disturbing trend' of incidents, NAACP warns blacks about flying on American Airlines.More >>
Citing a 'disturbing trend' of incidents, NAACP warns blacks about flying on American Airlines.More >>
Halloween falls on Tuesday, this year, but some communities have scheduled Trick or Treat on earlier days.More >>
Halloween falls on Tuesday, this year, but some communities have scheduled Trick or Treat on earlier days.More >>
It took a jury less than two hours to convict Nasser Hamad in the Route 46 murders yesterday and we now know when he will find out if that same jury will sentence him to death. All the parties will be back in court on Monday as the penalty phase of the trial begins. The jury didn't buy Hamad's self-defense claim and experts say it's a tricky legal defense. So is Ohio's Castle Doctrine -- which a Columbiana County man tried to use after he shot and killed his estranged ...More >>
It took a jury less than two hours to convict Nasser Hamad in the Route 46 murders yesterday and we now know when he will find out if that same jury will sentence him to death. All the parties will be back in court on Monday as the penalty phase of the trial begins. The jury didn't buy Hamad's self-defense claim and experts say it's a tricky legal defense. So is Ohio's Castle Doctrine -- which a Columbiana County man tried to use after he shot and killed his estranged ...More >>
Two people were arrested after drugs, money and scales were found in an East Liverpool home.More >>
Two people were arrested after drugs, money and scales were found in an East Liverpool home.More >>
An instructional assistant at Mahoning County High School has been placed on administrative leave following an indictment from a Mahoning County Grand Jury on Thursday.More >>
An instructional assistant at Mahoning County High School has been placed on administrative leave following an indictment from a Mahoning County Grand Jury on Thursday.More >>
An Ohio man convicted of murder in the beating death of his girlfriend's 3-year-old son has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.More >>
An Ohio man convicted of murder in the beating death of his girlfriend's 3-year-old son has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.More >>
A woman was struck in the head by a bullet that went through the wall of her home in Bethlehem.More >>
A woman was struck in the head by a bullet that went through the wall of her home in Bethlehem.More >>
Police have arrested a 22-year-old man and charged him with murder after his mother was found stabbed to death in Ohio.More >>
Police have arrested a 22-year-old man and charged him with murder after his mother was found stabbed to death in Ohio.More >>
An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to raping a young girl and her mother who prosecutors say dismissed her daughter's complaint about being sexually abused and was then raped by the same man several months later.More >>
An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to raping a young girl and her mother who prosecutors say dismissed her daughter's complaint about being sexually abused and was then raped by the same man several months later.More >>
Authorities say a collision between a sport utility vehicle and a bus carrying a high school football team killed the SUV driver and injured three other people.More >>
Authorities say a collision between a sport utility vehicle and a bus carrying a high school football team killed the SUV driver and injured three others.More >>
It was harvest time at Rick Lowe's split-level home in rural Perry County, and the flypaper above his living room couch swung heavy with the dead.More >>
It was harvest time at Rick Lowe's split-level home in rural Perry County, and the flypaper above his living room couch swung heavy with the dead.More >>
Philadelphia police say shots fired at a home may be linked to the fatal shootings of two 16-year-old boys days before.More >>
Philadelphia police say a 16-year-old boy is a suspect in the fatal shootings of two other 16-year-old boys earlier this week.More >>
An unusually young group of protesters have taken up their cause in an Ohio city. Fourth grade students from Brook Park Memorial Elementary School marched to City Hall Thursday for longer trick-or-treating hours.More >>
An unusually young group of protesters have taken up their cause in an Ohio city. Fourth grade students from Brook Park Memorial Elementary School marched to City Hall Thursday for longer trick-or-treating hours.More >>
Pennsylvania State Police say a man wanted on charges he raped and killed a 13-month-old girl in Ohio has been spotted at a Pittsburgh convenience store.More >>
Pennsylvania State Police say a man wanted on charges he raped and killed a 13-month-old girl in Ohio has been spotted at a Pittsburgh convenience store.More >>