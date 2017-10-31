Columbiana voters to decide urban chicken question

Voters in Columbiana will decide one of the more interesting issues on the November ballot.

It's not about tax dollars or candidates, but whether or not to permit chickens and chicken coops in residential neighborhoods.

After months of debate and a split vote by city council, Mayor Brian Blakeman says the decision was made to let the voters decide.



"I've been doing this eight years and we've seen some pretty interesting things but I never thought this would be a big topic of discussion," said Blakeman.



One city councilman walked through neighborhoods and took his own survey. "I asked people in the community what they thought about having chickens 100 feet from their back door, and it was almost unanimous that people did not want chickens in their neighborhood," Councilman Rick Noel said.



Other neighbors are saying leave the chickens alone, that there are more important things to deal with.

"I've yet to see a chicken that caused a problem in the town. I'm a local contractor I work around this area and what I do see is actually more humans causing problems that the chickens," said Don Tilton, who lives near a home that currently keeps chickens.



Councilman Noel noted that The Center for Disease Control recently expressed concerns about urban chickens. "They talked about the increase in salmonella poisoning in urban neighborhoods due to the increase in urban chickens," according to Noel.



The Mayor also feels that city lots in Columbiana are just too small for keeping chickens, and it's better suited for the township and rural areas.



