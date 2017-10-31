East Liverpool man indicted for fatal crash in January

An East Liverpool man responsible for a two-car crash in January has been indicted for aggravated vehicular homicide.

Jason Davis, 40, had three times the legal limit of alcohol in his system when he drove his car left of center and hit another car in Liverpool Township earlier this year.

Forty-five-year-old Mark Short of East Liverpool was killed in the crash.

Assistant Prosecutor John Gamble said Davis is being arraigned on November 9.