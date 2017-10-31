Shaner and Niles part ways

Brian Shaner and the Niles football program have parted ways after six seasons.

Shaner was 24-37 over that time including a 2-8 record this season.

"We reached an agreement with Coach Shaner and decided to part ways," said Niles Athletic Director Mark Fritz, who added Shaner met with the team this afternoon.

The Red Dragons best season under Shaner was is first in 2012 when the team made the playoffs with an 8-2 record.



The Niles position is the third job to open up. The others are Champion and Lakeview, Pa.

