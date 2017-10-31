Phalanx Mills Herner Road closing tomorrow

Phalanx Mills Herner Road is closing for culvert repairs beginning tomorrow.

The road will be closed south of Geauga Portage Easterly Road and will remain closed until November 17.

The Trumbull County Engineer recommends drivers go southeast on U.S. Route 422, then go east on State Route 305.

From there, drivers must go north on State Route 534, go northwest on Painesville Warren State Road and then travel south until they reconnect with Phalanx Mills Herner Road.

