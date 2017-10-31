A Small Taste Of Winter As November Begins - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

A Small Taste Of Winter As November Begins

By Eric Wilhelm, Chief Meteorologist
The month of November will start with a weak weather disturbance crossing the region. Precipitation will fall as wet snow or mixed precipitation for a time, but we do not expect any significant impacts. The precipitation will end as a chilly rain around midday. 

We expect showers to return Wednesday night as a warm front pushes north and east. Temperatures will rise overnight and Thursday looks like a much warmer day. The next round of showers will be with a cold front Thursday night into Friday morning. 

Unsettled weather may continue through early  next week but temperatures will be on the mild side for early November.  

