A Small Taste Of Winter As November Begins

The month of November will start with a weak weather disturbance crossing the region. Precipitation will fall as wet snow or mixed precipitation for a time, but we do not expect any significant impacts. The precipitation will end as a chilly rain around midday.

We expect showers to return Wednesday night as a warm front pushes north and east. Temperatures will rise overnight and Thursday looks like a much warmer day. The next round of showers will be with a cold front Thursday night into Friday morning.

Unsettled weather may continue through early next week but temperatures will be on the mild side for early November.