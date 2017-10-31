Mahoning County High School employee indicted on child endangerment charges

An instructional assistant at Mahoning County High School has been placed on administrative leave following an indictment from a Mahoning County Grand Jury on Thursday.

Eric Ratliff was indicted on two counts of endangering children, a second-degree felony.

Ratliff allegedly administered punishment or physically restrained a 12-year-old in a cruel manner for an excessive amount of time, creating a serious risk of physical harm to the child.

The school said Ratliff has not returned to the school since the indictment.

Mahoning County High School said the alleged incident did not happen on school grounds and didn't involve a student.