Reports: UK police widen investigation into Harvey Weinstein

LONDON (AP) - British media reported Tuesday that police have widened their investigation into sexual assault claims against disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

The Independent newspaper, Press Association and Sky News say London's Metropolitan Police was now investigating allegations against Weinstein by seven women over incidents that reportedly took place from the 1980s to 2015.

Asked about the reports, police said Tuesday that officers from its child abuse and sexual offenses command were probing sexual assault allegations made by seven victims under what it called "Operation Kaguyak." Police did not name Weinstein - in Britain, police do not identify people under investigation until charges are laid.

In a statement, police said they received the first allegation on Oct. 11, claiming "a man sexually assaulted a woman in the late 1980s in west London."

Since then, police have received more claims about the same man alleging sexual assault in London. One of the allegations of assault was said to have taken place outside Britain in the early 1980s. Two victims allege they were sexually assaulted three times by the man.

No arrests have yet been made.

The news came just days after the British Film Institute stripped Weinstein of its highest honor, saying his alleged "appalling conduct" stands in opposition to the organization's values.

Weinstein denies having any non-consensual sexual activity.

Unlike many other countries, Britain does not have a statute of limitations for rape or sexual assault.

