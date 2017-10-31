The law: How far can you go to protect your home from intruders?

It took a jury less than two hours to convict Nasser Hamad in the Route 46 murders yesterday and we now know when he will find out if that same jury will sentence him to death.

All the parties will be back in court on Monday as the penalty phase of the trial begins.

The jury didn't buy Hamad's self-defense claim and experts say it's a tricky legal defense.

So is Ohio's Castle Doctrine -- which a Columbiana County man tried to use after he shot and killed his estranged wife who broke into his home.

So when can you use deadly force to protect your self?

The self-defense argument did not work for Nasser Hamad when he killed two people and shot three others. Unloading his gun, and then reloading and firing again.

Dawn Cantalamessa is an Assistant Prosecutor for Mahoning County, "When you're out on the street or if we were to meet on the sidewalk and someone were to come up to you and try to fight you or whatever, you have a duty to retreat before you use self-defense."

In the case of Nicolas Carosiello of Wellsville attempted to use Ohio's Castle Doctrine defense, basically meaning "your home is your castle," and you have the right to protect yourself and your family inside your home if you feel you are in imminent danger.

"So if someone were to come in with a gun and try to shoot you, you can defend your house or defend yourself. By shooting back or whatever it takes to defend that house or another person in your house who is lawfully there that kind of thing," Cantalamessa said.

Carasiello, a known drug dealer according to the prosecutor ambushed and murdered his wife after finding out she planned to break into his home for the drugs and money. So in this case the Castle Doctrine defense didn't fly.

"That is murder, when you're sitting and lying in wait for people to come to your house," Cantalamessa tells 21 News.

Legal experts say if you're going to use deadly force you'd better be prepared to defend it.