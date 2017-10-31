Fentanyl, digital scales found in East Liverpool Home

Two people were arrested after drugs, money and scales were found in an East Liverpool home.

The Columbiana County Drug Task Force, Sheriff's Office and Special Response Team served a search warrant at 11350 Sprucevale Road Tuesday afternoon.

Inside the home, they found 2 grams of suspected fentanyl, $700 dollars, digital scales and packaging material.

Jonothan Weaver, 29, was arrested for failure to appear on drug abuse instrument charges.

Angela Tondo, 28, was also arrested for drug abuse instrument charges.

When laboratory results come back, more charges may be issued.