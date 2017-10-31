Rep. Tim Ryan says more federal funding needed in opioid fight - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Rep. Tim Ryan says more federal funding needed in opioid fight

Posted: Updated:
By Lindsay McCoy, WFMJ Weekend Today Anchor
Connect
WARREN, Ohio -

Valley Congressman Tim Ryan says the fight against the opioid epidemic comes down to funding and the federal government isn't doing enough to help.

"We've done a couple things, but nothing that is adequate," Ryan said.

Ryan estimates the federal government needs to spend $10 billion to support the fight at every front, from supporting law enforcement to prevention and longer addiction treatment options.

"We have not funded these programs at all," he said. "I know the families are suffering a lot and we're continuing to push really, really hard."

Ryan says the current political climate makes it tough to get the backing to spend more taxpayer dollars. He says the current perception that government spending is wasteful is part of that.

What could help ease the financial pressure? 

Ryan says he's co-sponsoring a bill that would assess a certain amount per pill that drug companies would have to pay to fund the epidemic fight.

"I think the drug companies do have a responsibility, they made a lot of money off this," he said. 

The epidemic is costing Ohio taxpayers $5 million each year. The Ohio Attorney General says 14 people die in the state each day of a drug overdose.

Ryan says the federal government also needs to step up efforts to stop the opioid supply chain at the Mexican border. As for the drugs funneled through the U.S. mail system, Ryan admits fentanyl coming into the country this way is a daunting problem and needs addressed.

"Literally it's a needle in a haystack and especially the synthetic versions of heroin that dogs can't really smell," he said.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Warren baker shares addiction story and spreads hope

    Warren baker shares addiction story and spreads hope

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 12:42 AM EDT2017-11-01 04:42:08 GMT

    Jessica Hileman spreads hope through her own story of triumph. She is a former heroin addict, and is the owner of Sugar Love Studios bakery in Warren. 

    More >>

    Jessica Hileman spreads hope through her own story of triumph. She is a former heroin addict, and is the owner of Sugar Love Studios bakery in Warren. 

    More >>

  • The Latest: Uber confirms terror suspect was a driver

    The Latest: Uber confirms terror suspect was a driver

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 12:32 AM EDT2017-11-01 04:32:07 GMT
    New York City police say there are "several fatalities and numerous people injured" after a motorist drove onto a busy bicycle path and struck several people, then emerged from the vehicle screaming and firing...More >>
    New York City police say there are "several fatalities and numerous people injured" after a motorist drove onto a busy bicycle path and struck several people, then emerged from the vehicle screaming and firing something that appeared to be a gun.More >>

  • Mahoning County High School employee indicted on child endangerment charges

    Mahoning County High School employee indicted on child endangerment charges

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 6:59 PM EDT2017-10-31 22:59:36 GMT

    An instructional assistant at Mahoning County High School has been placed on administrative leave following an indictment from a Mahoning County Grand Jury on Thursday. 

    More >>

    An instructional assistant at Mahoning County High School has been placed on administrative leave following an indictment from a Mahoning County Grand Jury on Thursday. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms