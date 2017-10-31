Warren baker shares addiction story and spreads hope

Jessica Hileman's life has taken many turns. She is now the creator and owner of Sugar Love Studios, a popular bakery in Warren, but half a decade ago, Hileman's story ways very different.

Once a teacher's aide, Hileman thought she would never become someone with a drug addiciton.

"I knew what that did to you," says Hileman, "and I thought I would never go down that path..and yet I did".

While dealing with both personal struggles and physical illness, she became addicted to prescription drugs, and eventually heroin.

And just like that " I was just gone", she says, "I was as close to the walking dead as a person can get".

She struggled with the addiction for years. During this time she wanted to get better, she finally was able to stay sober with the help of the Trumbull County Drug Court.

Even after becoming sober, it wasn't easy. She says she had to find something to do with the energy she used to put into finding drugs.

She said that "if [she] didn't channel that energy and focus into something else, [she] was gonna end up using again".

That's when she began baking and cake decorating. It was very therapeutic for her.

When she began her business she had nowhere to do her baking, but a toaster oven on her counter. Now, after being sober for almost five years, her business has taken off and she has reconnected with her family.

She hopes her story helps those who know people with dealing with addiction and those close to them realize that there is hope, and having a prosperous life after is possible.